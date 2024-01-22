MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $174.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.83.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

