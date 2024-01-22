MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 7,814 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,499,000 after purchasing an additional 260,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,508 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. 1,998,223 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

