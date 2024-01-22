MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 11,004 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,184,000 after buying an additional 3,129,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,242 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

TSM traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $112.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,350,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,060,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $115.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.78%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

