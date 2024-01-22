MGO One Seven LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after acquiring an additional 526,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,947,000 after acquiring an additional 981,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.62. 2,937,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

