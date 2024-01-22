MGO One Seven LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

FV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 88,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

