MGO One Seven LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

