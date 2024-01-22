MGO One Seven LLC Has $5.79 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 260,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $64.37. 78,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,485. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.