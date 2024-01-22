MGO One Seven LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 31,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 67.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,383. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $303.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

