MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.64. 812,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,391. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

