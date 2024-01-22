MGO One Seven LLC Has $13.63 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 124.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,930 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,105. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

