MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOE traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,060. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

