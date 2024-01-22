MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.43. 2,564,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,537. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

