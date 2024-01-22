MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,237. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $223.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Electric

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.