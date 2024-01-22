MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.4% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253,584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.47. 98,951,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,382,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.27 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.