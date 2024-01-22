MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.63. 1,757,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

