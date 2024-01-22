Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Tops $1.20

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $75.53 million and approximately $112,981.70 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.23149229 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $288,096.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

