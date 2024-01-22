Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 139,247 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 7.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $270,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $384.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,478,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,738,172. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $390.35. The firm has a market cap of $986.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.23.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

