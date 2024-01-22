Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,668. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

