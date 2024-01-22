Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 11,404 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 6.0% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.66. 1,176,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

