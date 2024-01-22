Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 105.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.95. 1,409,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

