Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.65. 3,790,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

