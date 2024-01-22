MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $33.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,759.79. 171,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,574.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,376.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,769.20. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

