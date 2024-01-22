Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $86.95. 1,614,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

