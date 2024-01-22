Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $122.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Masimo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Masimo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.