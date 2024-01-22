Masco (NYSE:MAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Masco Trading Down 0.2 %

MAS stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after buying an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Masco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after acquiring an additional 781,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,266,000 after purchasing an additional 282,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,875,000 after buying an additional 359,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

