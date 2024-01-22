Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $78.00 at Raymond James

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.54.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after buying an additional 477,731 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.