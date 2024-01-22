Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Raised by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.01. 3,681,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,188,295. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.35, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

