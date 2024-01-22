Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,044. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

