Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,754 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.58. 539,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

