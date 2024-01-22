Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,714 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.40. The company had a trading volume of 204,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,875. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $322.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.27.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

