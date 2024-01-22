Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $2.30 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,590,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 921,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.32. 1,124,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,175. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

