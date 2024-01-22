Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $15.41 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 6.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,934. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.