Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $13.97 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.08. 46,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,817. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

