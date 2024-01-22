Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Acquires 9,966 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $19,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 54,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $52.05. 143,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

