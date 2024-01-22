Markel Group Inc. Has $127.98 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.5% of Markel Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $127,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,051. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.45 and a 200-day moving average of $192.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

