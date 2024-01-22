Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

MRNS opened at $9.61 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $524.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after buying an additional 173,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

