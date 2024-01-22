Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $16.13

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.13, but opened at $15.52. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 9,388,815 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 154.2% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

