Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Price Performance
Shares of MTEX opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.