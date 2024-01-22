Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

