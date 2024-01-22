Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 828.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $2,956,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $255.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

