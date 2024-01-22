Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 59,072 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59,072 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 6.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $231,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,335. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.