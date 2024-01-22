Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 26,032 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,032 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 1.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.31% of Teradyne worth $48,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Shares of TER traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 537,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,941. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.57. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

