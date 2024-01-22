Maj Invest Holding A S Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,034,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 222,213 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises approximately 3.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 1.73% of Gentex worth $131,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Gentex Trading Up 0.3 %

GNTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,152. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.