Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 552 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP opened at $156.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

