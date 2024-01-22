Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

