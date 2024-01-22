Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $444.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $445.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.64. The stock has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

