Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

