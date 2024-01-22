Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $52.40 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

