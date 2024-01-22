Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $187.32 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

