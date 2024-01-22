Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

