Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 526,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,837,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.39 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

